Listen: World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast – Episode 4

https://tribwgntv.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/99-WGNTVP-EP-4-WAV.wav

It’s been a couple months, but we’re back….

In this episode…Brian and Ross explain why it took so long to bring you this lovely new episode. Then, they have a [PHONY] interview with Snoop Dogg, which is 100% [MANUFACTURED] credible [FAKE] and not at all [FAKE] faked/or edited [NOT REAL].

And in Conversations with the World’s Greatest, we sit down with WGN Director of Production Bob Vorwald. Bob is in charge of getting sporting events up and on the Channel 9 airwaves. He also helps televise parades, the auto show, and the fireworks on Independence Day. He tells us about that time flushing toilets spoiled a predictive sound bite from MJ. He also explains this photo…

Oh yeah, and at the end of the show, we listen to some viewer voicemails.

You can listen to the fourth episode of the revolutionary new podcast in the player above…or via the links below.

To watch the REAL interview Snoop Dogg did with Dean Richards, click here.

Listen to Episode 4: