Is Rizzo getting hitched this weekend? Did Fowler spill the beans?

Could Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo be closing out 2018 with a bang?

Former teammate Dexter Fowler posted a picture on Instagram Friday with Rizzo and David Ross on a golf course.

He captioned the post: “Rizzo Golf Invitation🏌🏾‍♂️#RizzoVakosWedding”

That one hashtag has ignited suspicion that Rizzo is getting hitched this weekend.

Rizzo’s wedding journey has been well documented on social media.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman got engaged to Emily Vakos in June of 2017 and tweeted “Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo”

Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo 💍 pic.twitter.com/93YPymdoJU — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) June 2, 2017

And Fowler’s daughter Naya was asked to be in Rizzo’s wedding a flower girl.