Instagram apologizes for ‘bug’ that caused major feed redesign

Instagram says a bug is to blame for a big change that was accidentally leaked Thursday morning.

The social media site apparently tested changes to the way users view their feeds.

Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion. — Instagram (@instagram) December 27, 2018

Normally, users scroll down vertically through posts. But for a short time Thursday, some users had to swipe and tap through their feed.

The unexpected change quickly trended on Twitter with users voicing their displeasure.

Instagram says the goal was to test the new “tap to advance” feed in a small group.

It has since returned the feed to the normal settings.