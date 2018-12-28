Worker at North Side elementary school charged with sexual abuse of student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A former worker at Bell Elementary School in Chicago is accused of sexually abusing a student.

Quinten Hawthorne, 22, has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse and sex exploitation.

From November 7th through the 21st, Chicago police said Hawthorne inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl several times.

Hawthorne was an employee of “Right at School,” the vendor provides after-school and recess monitoring services at Bell.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chicago Public Schools said:

Nothing is more important to CPS than the safety of its students, and immediately after learning of these allegations the district removed the vendor employee from the school, initiated an investigation, and began coordinating supports for the affected student through the district's new Office of Student Protections and Title IX.

Hawthorne was fired after the charges were filed.

His former employer “Right at School” says they’re cooperating fully with the cps and police investigations.