CHICAGO — Many people are taking down their Christmas trees this weekend.

In the City of Chicago, the tree recycling program will begin Saturday Jan. 5 and continue through Jan. 19.

You’ll be able to take your tree to one of 25 park district locations across the city.

Free mulch will be available at six locations.

For the complete list of recycling locations, click here.