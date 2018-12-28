Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Washington
- The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves, 119-94, in the United Center on Wednesday, their 10th game at home scoring under 100 points. That is tied for the most such games in the NBA, along with the Grizzlies and Magic.
- After scoring 149 points in a win against the Suns on December 22, their most in a game since 1990, the Wizards have lost two straight, scoring under 100 points in each game. They have allowed over 100 points in 12 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak in the NBA.
- The Wizards have won five of the last six games against the Bulls, but only winning by an average margin of 2.1 points. Chicago has lost five straight in Washington, its last win on December 23, 2014.
- Wendell Carter Jr. blocked two shots against Minnesota to move his total to 51 in 35 games this season. He is the fastest Bulls player to hit 50 blocks in his career since Elton Brand did it in 33 games in 1999-2000.
- Thomas Bryant has gone 25-for-29 (.870) in his last four games, the highest percentage by any Wizard in a four-game stretch in the last 30 seasons (minimum 20 attempts). Since November 1, Bryant has shot 70.3 percent from the field, best in the NBA (minimum 100 attempts).
- Bradley Beal and John Wall each recorded 21 points against the Pistons on Wednesday, moving their scoring average to 23.5 points and 20.7 points, respectively. The Wizards are one of five teams this season to have at least two players average over 20.0 points this season (minimum 25 games).