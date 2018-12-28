Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Colorado
- Chicago defeated Minnesota, 5-2, on Thursday for its fourth win in five games after going 1-9-1 in its previous 11. The Blackhawks have won back-to-back road games but are still just 6-12-2 (.350) on the road this season, their worst 20-game road start since 2005-06 (also 6-12-2).
- Colorado lost, 2-1, in Vegas on Thursday, its third straight loss and fourth in five games. The Avalanche have been held to three goals or fewer in eight of their 12 games this month; they are 2-5-1 in those games.
- The Blackhawks have won six of their last 10 trips to Colorado, including a 2-1 victory in the teams’ only other meeting this season on December 21. The Avalanche took four of the five previous meetings overall dating back to the start of last season.
- Patrick Kane recorded a hat trick against Minnesota, his fifth in the last five seasons. That’s tied with Cam Atkinson for fourth most in the NHL in that span – only Alex Ovechkin (nine), Patrik Laine (seven), and Filip Forsberg (six) have had more.
- JT Compher lit the lamp for the second time in his last three games and has 10 goals in 22 games this season. He has seven points (3g, 4a) in his last seven games after posting just nine points (7g, 2a) in his first 15 games this season.
- Mikko Rantanen logged an assist in the loss, his 60th point on the season – one behind Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead. Rantanen and Kucherov each got their 60th point in their 38th games this season, becoming the fastest to 60 points since Sidney Crosby did so in 36 games in 2010-11.