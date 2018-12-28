Anjali Kumar went looking for God and ended up finding something else entirely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anjali Kumar is a Brooklyn born, first generation Indian American author, attorney, advisor, speaker, and “idea acupuncturist”. She explains her journey in an uplifting, funny talk about our shared humanity, she takes us on a spiritual pilgrimage to meet witches in New York, a shaman in Peru, an infamous "healer" in Brazil and others, sharing an important lesson: what binds us together is far stronger than what separates us, and our differences are not insurmountable.

