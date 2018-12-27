Wind Advisory in effect into the early evening hours along and south of Interstate 80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Advisory hours calling for strong southeast to south winds gusting at times as high as 50 miles per hour has been posted for the portion of the Chicago area along and south of Interstate 80 (tan-shaded counties on the headlined map) in effect through the early evening hours.

Over the remainder of the Chicago area north of Interstate 80 southeast to south winds will be gusting at times to 40 miles per hour or a little higher. Southerly winds will diminish area-wide somewhat later this evening/overnight, but still record occasional gusts to 30 miles per hour.