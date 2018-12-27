× Wilson charges county officials are breaking bail reform law

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is demanding that Cook County officials enforce a law intended to make sure that poor people who commit minor offenses don’t stay in jail because they don’t have the money to post bail.

Wilson championed the bail reform measure and he was with Governor Bruce Rauner when the Governor signed the bill into law last year.

But Wilson says when he made his annual holiday visit to Cook County Jail this year he was disappointed and appalled to see that hundreds of non-violent offenders were still being held without bail.

“People who are supposed to be doing the right thing by our community, Toni Preckwinkle and the other officials of the county, I hold them totally responsible for these acts,” Wilson told reporters at news conference today. “Those young men and young ladies could have been at home with their families.”

Wilson says if need be, he is prepared to pledge $100,000 to bail out as many non-violent offenders as soon as possible until the law is upheld.

A spokeswoman for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says the president`s effort to reform the jail speaks for itself and that since she took office, the number of people held in Cook County lockup on a daily basis has decreased by 40 percent. Preckwinkle is also a candidate for Mayor of Chicago.