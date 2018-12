Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for something to do on New Year's Eve but don't want to stay up until midnight, have we got the show for you.

You know Steve Cochran and John Decosse from the Steve Cochran Show on WGN Radio.

They, along with WGN’s Dean Richards and comedian Tim Benker, are all part of the 18th annual Steve Cochran New Year's Eve Show at the Tivoli Theater in Downers Grove.

Info and tickets here.