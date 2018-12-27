Residents’ concerns over brown water grows, officials say it’s safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE STATION, Ind. -- Residents in Lake Station, Indiana said they have waited too long for officials to fix the problem with their water.

For months, brown water has been coming out of faucets.

Officials insists it's safe and that tests have been consistent and repeated.

But many residents are not taking any chances and are buying bottled water for all of their drinking and cooking purposes.

“Some days it comes out looking fine. Some days it looks like it’s dangerous for consumption,” resident Jaimie Vale said. “You don’t want to drink that or expose your children to it.”

Vale and others said the brown water started several months ago.

Town officials said it’s cause is a combination of a computer glitch at the water filtration plant, a recent water main break and problems occurring from the hydrants.

While it’s ugly, official insist the water is safe.

A complete flush of the system is needed but they’re waiting on a part.

Adrian Vera, superintendent of public works said sediment has settled in the pipes throughout the whole city but the water is “good and safe.”

Lake Station would like to sell its water utility to a private company but because that is a utility it needs regulatory approval which could still be months away.