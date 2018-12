× Police say missing UIC student safe, was never missing

CHICAGO — A University of Illinois at Chicago student who was reported missing by her family was actually never missing.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Shalyha Ahmad, 18, stopped into a Chicago police district to say she was safe.

Ahmad’s family held a news conference Wednesday and said she had been missing since Dec. 14.

Chicago police said their missing persons case on Ahmad will be closed.

The missing UIC student featured in recent news reports stopped into a #ChicagoPolice district and indicated she was safe and never missing. CPDs missing person case will be closed. pic.twitter.com/jOlLaP3TUB — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 27, 2018