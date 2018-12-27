Police: Man dressed as mail carrier shoots 2 people inside South Side home

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a man who dressed as a mail carrier and shot two people inside their home.

Police said a man and a woman were inside their home around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of South State Street when an unknown offender dressed up as a mailman knocked on the door. The suspect said he had a package for the man and when the man answered the door the suspect fired a gun.

Both the man and the woman were struck. According to police, the man, 27, was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in serious condition. The woman, 23, was shot in the lower body and taken to the hospital where she stabilized.

Area South Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.