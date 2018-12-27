Mucca Pazza joins us performing their new song “War of Amusements” on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mucca Pazza assembled itself in a steel mill parking lot along the Chicago river in 2004. Combining marching band traditions and street theater experience with rock 'n' roll sensibilities, Mucca Pazza quickly found a home for its 30-odd members in the thriving Chicago underground music scene. Their eccentric, frenetic visual presence, and genre-bending original compositions earned them critical praise and a loyal local following. Before long, with their live show’s reputation preceding them, Mucca Pazza began to branch out.

Mucca Pazza will be celebrating 15 years of merriment in 2019! Over the years, tours of North America have brought the band to half of the states and one province, including stops at Lollapalooza, Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors, Festival International de Louisiane and the Montréal Jazz Festival. The band has appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, WNYC, NPR’s Tiny Desk and its music has been heard on TV’s Weeds, I Love Dick and Transparent. They’ve collaborated with a range of artists including the Chicago Sinfonietta and Andrew Bird.

More Info:

www.muccapazza.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/muccapazza

Instagram: www.instagram.com/mucca.pazza