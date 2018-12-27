Chicago woman found in garbage can brutally murdered by son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police say a woman found dead in a garbage can on the Far South Side Monday was murdered by her son.

Robert Wallace, 25, was charged Wednesday with one felony count of first-degree murder. He has been in police custody since Monday.

Police said he stabbed 67-year-old Betty Wallace, his mother, in the 10800 block of South Prospect in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Her body was found by Streets and Sanitation workers as they collected trash near the alley of 107th Street and South Prospect Avenue.

Prosecutors said the evidence against Robert Wallace is overwhelming.

Police arrested him Christmas Eve outside his mother’s home. Police said he was carrying two hunting knives, one with blood on it, and two pocket knives. There was blood on the back seat and seat belt of Betty’s Ford Taurus. Prosecutors said Robert Wallace also had blood on his coat. Blood was also found inside the home.

Authorities said Betty Wallace had multiple stab wounds to the legs and sustained blunt trauma injuries to her face.

“(Betty Wallace) had multiple lacerations on her face, stab wounds to her body and face. Her head was so badly caved in and missing several teeth,” assistant state’s attorney Jamie Santini said.

Robert Wallace has allegedly been violent with his mother in the past. In August, prosecutors said Robert Wallace slashed his mother’s face.

Neighbor Jill Hanely recalled the incident vividly and said “(Betty) ran our of her house and blood was everywhere. She was banging on neighbors doors and they had to calm her down.”

Robert Wallace was living with his mother at the time. After that she changed the locks on her doors but let her son live in an apartment in the house.

Betty Wallace’s neighbor said Betty was quiet, very nice and loved her garden and yard.

Robert Wallace is being held without bail.