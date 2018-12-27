Man charged in mother’s death after her body found in trash can on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police say a woman found dead in a garbage can on the Far South Side Monday was murdered by her son.

Robert Wallace, 25, was charged Wednesday with one felony count of first-degree murder. He has been in police custody since Monday.

Police said he stabbed 67-year-old Betty Wallace, his mother, in the 10800 block of South Prospect in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Her body was found by Streets and Sanitation workers as the collected trash near the alley of 107th Street and South Prospect Avenue.

Authorities said she had multiple stab wounds to the legs and sustained blunt trauma injuries to her face.

Robert Wallace will appear in court later Thursday on first degree murder charges.