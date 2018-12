Jamiah Rogers will be performing from 8pm – Midnight on New Year’s Eve at River Roast. The riverside restaurant will be serving a special New Year’s Supper featuring favorites like the Prime Rib Roast and festive indulgences like the Whole Duck.

River Roast

315 N LaSalle St.

Chicago, IL 60654

riverroastchicago.com

@riverroastchi

#riverroastchi

facebook.com/jamiah.rogers

facebook.com/TheJamiahRogersBand/

jamiahrogersblues.com