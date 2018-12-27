Holy Cow! Farmer’s cattle form shape of cross while feeding on Christmas Day

A bunch of “holy cows” got together to send Christmas wishes to their farmer.

Drone footage posted on Facebook from Laura Duchsherer shows a herd of cattle grazing in the shape of a cross.

“Merry Christmas from us to all of you! Hope you all are enjoying the holiday season with your family and friends,” Duchsherer post said. “We are so blessed to live the life we do with the cattle in the open beautiful country. Today we had a team effort and used the drone and fed the cows in the shape of a cross! Enjoy!”

The cows were part of Duchsherer’s father’s farm near Balfour, North Dakota, KXNET reports.