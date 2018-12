Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It took skateboarding and reality star Brandon Novak 13 inpatient stays to find sobriety.

Now, he's working to help others find life after addiction.

Novak's book, "Dreamseller: An Addiction Memoir," is now a New York Times best seller.

He joined WGN Morning News for an interview to talk about his book and battling addiction.

