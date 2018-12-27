× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Minnesota

➢ The Blackhawks are 3-for-10 on the power play in their last four games after being a league-worst 12-for-105 (11.4 percent) through 35 games. Minnesota has not allowed a power-play goal in nine consecutive games, tied with Vancouver for the longest active streak in the NHL.

➢ The Wild have not scored more than one goal in four straight games (0-3-1). The only time in franchise history they’ve gone more consecutive games scoring no more than one goal was a six-game stretch in 2003 (November 26-December 6).

➢ In their most recent game Sunday, the Blackhawks allowed at least six goals in a game for the eighth time this season – most in the NHL. In the past 25 years, the most games in which Chicago has yielded 6+ goals was nine in 2003-04 and last season.

➢ Zach Parise has not registered a point in four consecutive games, his longest drought since February 15-22. The Wild have lost seven straight games when he doesn’t have a point. Parise is two goals shy of becoming the 11 th active player with 350 goals and 350 assists.

➢ Patrick Kane has a point in five straight games and 10 of 11. He’s failed to record one in just eight of 38 games all season, and Chicago has gone 0-6-2. The only players with a worse team points percentage when not getting a point are Vegas’ Malcolm Subban (0-6-0) and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen (0-6-1).