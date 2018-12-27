Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Minnesota

The Blackhawks are 3-for-10 on the power play in their last four games after being a league-worst 12-for-105 (11.4 percent) through 35 games. Minnesota has not allowed a power-play goal in nine consecutive games, tied with Vancouver for the longest active streak in the NHL.
The Wild have not scored more than one goal in four straight games (0-3-1). The only time in franchise history they’ve gone more consecutive games scoring no more than one goal was a six-game stretch in 2003 (November 26-December 6).
In their most recent game Sunday, the Blackhawks allowed at least six goals in a game for the eighth time this season – most in the NHL. In the past 25 years, the most games in which Chicago has yielded 6+ goals was nine in 2003-04 and last season.
Zach Parise has not registered a point in four consecutive games, his longest drought since February 15-22. The Wild have lost seven straight games when he doesn’t have a point. Parise is two goals shy of becoming the 11th active player with 350 goals and 350 assists.
Patrick Kane has a point in five straight games and 10 of 11. He’s failed to record one in just eight of 38 games all season, and Chicago has gone 0-6-2. The only players with a worse team points percentage when not getting a point are Vegas’ Malcolm Subban (0-6-0) and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen (0-6-1).
Alex DeBrincat has a goal in three straight games and six of eight. He’s never scored in four consecutive games, and no Blackhawk has done it in nearly a year – Nick Schmaltz from January 3-9, 2018.