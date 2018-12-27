Lunchbreak: Barley Risotto with the Chef from Travelle

Chef Jeff Vucko

Travelle at The Langham, Chicago (330 N. Wabash Ave.) – located on the second floor of the award-winning hotel.

Barley Risotto Recipe

Vegetable Stock: 2 cups Barley 1 small bunch of Thyme 1 tablespoon of Peppercorns 2 large Carrots 2 heads Celery ½ Butternut Squash (about 2 cups)

Combine all the vegetable stock ingredients. Bring to a simmer. Toast the barley on a sheet pan until it reaches a golden-brown color. Add vegetable stock in 8 ounces at a time until barley is cooked all the way through.

Butternut Squash Crème Fraiche

1 Butternut Squash peeled and seeded (about 4 cups) 1 Yellow Onion 1 ½ cups of Crème Fraiche

Peel and seed the butternut squash. Roast at 550 degrees until cooked thoroughly. While the squash is roasting, chop the onion and caramelize. Once the squash and onion are cooked, combine in the vita mix and puree. Add crème fraiche in at the end.

Mise en Place

Butter Shallot Garlic Swiss Chard White Wine Barley Mushroom Stock Butternut Crème Fraiche Block of Parmesan Chives Hen of the Woods Diced Butter Nut Squash

On the pick-up, sweat garlic and shallots in a pan and add swiss chard. Deglaze with white wine and add 1 ½ cup of cooked barley. Add 5 ounce of mushroom stock and reduce down to almost dry. Add butternut crème fraiche and parmesan to thicken.

In a separate pan, caramelize the diced squash and hen of the woods mushrooms. Cook with butter, shallot and garlic until

they are soft.

To plate: Pour all the risotto in a bowl and place the mushrooms in the center of the pile. Spread the butternut squash around the bowl and grate fresh parmesan over the whole dish. Sprinkle with chives to finis