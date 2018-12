× 10 displaced after house fire on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — Ten people are displaced after a fire broke out at a house on the city’s Southwest Side.

The fire started just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday on the second-floor of a home at 18th and California.

No one was injured. Nine adults and one child are displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

