Your Money Matters: Looking for a job? Get some help with Challenger, Gray & Christmas’ Career Help Hotline

Andy Challenger, Vice President of global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas
Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.
Headquarters: Chicago, IL
25 locations nationwide
http://www.challengergray.com/
Event:
33rd Annual Career Help Hotline
December 26th and 27th, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. CT
*312-422-5010*
WHAT THEY CAN HELP WITH:
- Military to civilian job searches
- The job search for new college grads
- Retirement
- The job search for those over age 55
- Explaining a career gap
- Interviewing
- Career advancement
- Transferring skills
- Switching industries
- Turning a temporary position into a permanent one
- Finding a job after incarceration