Your Money Matters: Looking for a job? Get some help with Challenger, Gray & Christmas’ Career Help Hotline

Posted 11:42 AM, December 26, 2018, by , Updated at 12:23PM, December 26, 2018

Andy Challenger, Vice President of global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas

Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

Headquarters: Chicago, IL

25 locations nationwide

http://www.challengergray.com/

Event:

33rd Annual Career Help Hotline

December 26th and 27th, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. CT

*312-422-5010*

WHAT THEY CAN HELP WITH:

  • Military to civilian job searches
  • The job search for new college grads
  • Retirement
  • The job search for those over age 55
  • Explaining a career gap
  • Interviewing
  • Career advancement
  • Transferring skills
  • Switching industries
  • Turning a temporary position into a permanent one
  • Finding a job after incarceration