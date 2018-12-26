Watch the new trailer for Jordan-era Bulls documentary series

CHICAGO — ESPN delivered an amazing gift to NBA fans on Christmas Day, releasing a new trailer for the upcoming “30 for 30” documentary series focusing on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

News of “The Last Dance” series broke earlier this year, but this new trailer shows off some of the never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season, when Jordan won his sixth and final title with the team.

The trailer shows Jordan at his most competitive and takes a look the dynamics among other key players like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr.

Jordan. Pippen. Rodman. "The Last Dance," a 10-part series on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls is coming to ESPN in 2020 pic.twitter.com/TUiV3CODnK — 30 for 30 (@30for30) December 25, 2018

Initially slated for a 2019 release, the 10-part series is now expected to air in 2020.