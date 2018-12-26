Storm’s wet, windy warm sector to place Chicago in mid-November-level 50s later Thursday into Thursday night while millions face travel-crippling, wind-driven snows from Plains into Upper Midwest; current warmth in stark contrast to the bitter cold here a year ago
-
Light rain Thursday into Friday, sunshine, warmer temps return Saturday
-
Winter Weather Advisory for southernmost portion of the Chicago area this Thursday morning
-
Mild weather to continue until weekend chill
-
Rainy, seasonably mild Thursday
-
Flashback to summer Tuesday, sharply colder Thursday, Friday
-
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
-
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
-
Showers moving out of Illinois into northwest Indiana this Thursday evening
-
-
Partly sunny and breezy Thursday, highs in the 60s
-
Cold eases for Black Friday, but wintery weather is to return
-
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️