Holiday shopping is over, and now it’s time to hit the stores with your returns.

The National Retail Federation estimates about 17 percent of people will return something we got for the holiday that didn’t fit, we already have or we don’t want.

The stores are ready for the post-holiday rush.

The federation says about half of population will shop for after-Christmas bargains, and a quarter will use those gift cards we received.