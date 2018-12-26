No Women’s March in Chicago next year

People hold signs during a rally and march on October 13, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois to inspire voter turnout ahead of midterm polls in the United States. - Women angered by the bitter fight over a US Supreme Court nominee and what they called the "anti-woman agenda" of the Trump administration headed into the streets of Chicago on Saturday in a display of political might. The rally, organized by Women's March Chicago, was designed to spotlight the power and determination of women voters ahead of the crucial November 6 midterm elections, which will determine control of the US Congress. The elections are also being seen as a barometer of President Donald Trump's popularity. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski /AFP/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — There may not be a Women’s March in Chicago next year.
The event has drawn hundreds of thousands of supporters to Grant Park for the past two years. Organizers say they decided to nix next year’s rally and march, because of high costs and limited volunteer hours, the Chicago Tribune reports.
The announcement comes amid a rift with national Women’s March leadership over accusations of anti-Semitism. There has been criticism of the group’s association with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has made several anti-semitic and homophobic comments.
Rallies are still expected in other major cities, including New York and Washington DC.