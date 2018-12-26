Man killed, woman wounded in violent home invasion on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a reported home invasion Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said the man, who is in his 30s, and a 23-year-old woman were inside a home in the 5700 Block of West 64th Place around 2 p.m.

Four unknown men entered the home and fired shots, according to police.

Both the man and the woman sustained gunshot wounds to the head. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story check back for details.