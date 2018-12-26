Man charged with throwing 2 dogs off balcony, killing 17-year-old Chihuahua

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged after throwing two small dogs off a second-floor balcony during a fight with his wife in the West Town neighborhood.

Jerald Jeske, 51, is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police say the incident happened Monday night at Racine and Grand in West Town.

A 55-year-old woman told officers her husband, Jeske, slapped her twice, told her she loved her dogs more than she loved him and threatened to kill the animals. The woman says he then grabbed the dogs and tossed them off the balcony.

One of the dogs— a 17-year-old Chihuahua — was killed but the other dog ran off and as of Tuesday hadn't been found.

Jeske is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.