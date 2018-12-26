Lunchbreak: The Swill Inn

Chef Lamar Moore
The Swill Inn
415 N Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago, IL 60654
Website: https://swillinn.com/
Facebook: @TheSwillInn
Instagram: @theswillinn
Pimento Cheeseburger (MAKES 4 BURGERS)
Ingredients
8 slices cheddar cheese
12oz pimento cheese, 3oz per burger
2 lb. ground beef, formed into 8 4oz patties
4 hamburger buns, toasted
20 sliced pickles, 5 for each burger
Salt n pepper
Instructions:
- Season patties with salt and pepper.
- Prepare a medium-hot charcoal fire or heat a gas grill to medium-high (or heat a tablespoon of canola oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat).
- Grill burgers, flipping once, until cooked to well done.
- Spread 3oz. pimento cheese over each top burger bun
- Add 5 each pickles to the bottom of bun
- Melt slice cheddar on hamburger
- Stack burgers on top of pickles bad bottom bun
- Add top bun and serve