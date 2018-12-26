Lunchbreak: The Swill Inn

Posted 1:15 AM, December 26, 2018, by

 

Chef Lamar Moore

The Swill Inn

415 N Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60654

Website: https://swillinn.com/

Facebook: @TheSwillInn

Instagram: @theswillinn

 

 

Pimento Cheeseburger (MAKES 4 BURGERS)

 

Ingredients

8 slices cheddar cheese

12oz pimento cheese, 3oz per burger

2 lb. ground beef, formed into 8 4oz patties

4 hamburger buns, toasted

20 sliced pickles, 5 for each burger

Salt n pepper

 

Instructions:

  1. Season patties with salt and pepper.
  2. Prepare a medium-hot charcoal fire or heat a gas grill to medium-high (or heat a tablespoon of canola oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat).
  3. Grill burgers, flipping once, until cooked to well done.
  4. Spread 3oz. pimento cheese over each top burger bun
  5. Add 5 each pickles to the bottom of bun
  6. Melt slice cheddar on hamburger
  7. Stack burgers on top of pickles bad bottom bun
  8. Add top bun and serve