Live music with a bubbly twist from The Champagne All-Stars!

You've heard the classics, but you've never heard them with this champagne twist.
From icons of the past - like Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, The Temptations, and The Beatles, to the top hit makers of today - like The Weeknd, Daft Punk, and Bruno Mars, they cover the Top 40 from the past 40 and beyond.
So go party with them and experience for yourself the golden voices, distinguished taste, and impeccable musicality of the Champagne Allstars.
ROOF’s New Year’s Eve Party is back and better than ever. Featuring gaming tables, decadent food by award-winning chefs, signature cocktails and an open platinum bar from 9pm to 1am this glamorous rooftop, set 27 stories above it all, is the ultimate New Year’s Eve destination. ROOF will be transformed into the dazzling French Riviera, personified by elegance, gaming tables, live entertainment, beautiful dancers, French cuisine and lots of champagne.
NEW YEAR’S EVE MONTE CARLO PARTY on ROOF
Monday, December 31st 9pm to 1am
ROOF on theWit
201 N. State Street
