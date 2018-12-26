Lifetime release two trailers for new doc ‘Surviving R Kelly’

The Lifetime network released two trailers Wednesday for their new docuseries “Surviving R Kelly.”

The three night series is set to debut January 3rd.

Billboard said the series will delve into “the singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women.”

Lifetime’s website describes the series saying, “For the first time ever, survivors and people from R. Kelly’s inner circle, are coming forward with new allegations about his sexual, mental, and physical abuse. They are now finally ready to share their full story …”

Lifetime says over 50 interviews will be included.