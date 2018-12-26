‘I just love this city’: Photographer’s stunning images chronicle the Chicago experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — With a boundless love for the city of Chicago, and a rare talent for landscape photography, Barry Butler has become a legendary chronicler of the Chicago experience.

He has thousands of followers on social media, and sells scores of his prints and calendars.

“I’m surprised anyone likes my stuff,” he said with characteristic humility.

For more than 20 years he has captured some of the most breathtaking images of the Chicago skyline at sunrise and sunset, finding new and exciting ways to reveal even the most familiar scenes.

“I feel like I’m solving a puzzle every day,” Butler said. “There’s something here, I know I’m going to have some type of an image, but I have to look. I do like the challenge of how do I make this work.”

Butler moved to Chicago from Ireland with his parents when he was young, then graduated from Notre Dame College Prep and Columbia College.

“I just love this city,” he said.

Butler, a father of two boys, has a “day job” as a sales executive, but photography is his creative outlet, he said.

“I want people to look at my photos and say, ‘God, I wish I was there.’”

