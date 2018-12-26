Father of flight attendant who worked over Christmas joins her on every flight

For many people, a job can keep them from their families on the holidays.

But that did not stop devoted dad, Hal.

Hal’s daughter Pierce is a flight attendant who had to work over Christmas. And Hal wanted to spend time with her. So he flew alongside her on every flight Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A fellow holiday traveler named Mike Levy posted the heartwarming story on Facebook on Christmas Eve.

“I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home,” his post began.

Levy posted that he was on a flight leaving from Detroit’s airport.

“His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas . Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas,” Levy’s post continued. “What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!”