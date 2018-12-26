Family of missing UIC student pleads for public’s help in finding her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Family of a UIC student who has been missing for nearly two weeks is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

18-year-old Shalya Ahmad was last seen on Deceber 14th. Her family said her parents dropped her off at the Jefferson Park CTA station.

Ahmad is a freshman at UIC and was on her way to the school. Her parents planned to pick her up later that day.

But Ahmad never shows and the family has not heard from her since.

She is 5 foot 3 inches and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red coat with jeans.

Her parents said she’s never done anything like this before and hope anyone with any information will contact police at 312-774-8266.