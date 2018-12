× 81-year-old missing in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — Officials are seeking the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old man from Indiana, who went missing on Christmas morning.

Romulo Najera is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen 9 a.m. Tuesday, in Hammond, wearing a camouflage-patterned hat, a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond police.