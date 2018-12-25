Cupich’s Christmas Mass message calls for Catholics to ‘act, be bold and selfless’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's Catholics welcomed Christmas with tradition and spirituality at Midnight Mass at Holy Name Cathedral.

Parishioners heard the message from Chicago’s Archbishop Blasé Cupich who encouraged Christians to give more of themselves.

Cupich said it’s a time for Christians to reflect on their own lives.

“God invites us this night to walk away from that shallow view of life. … That is a dangerous way to live,” he said.

He called for Catholics to act, to be bold and selfless.

“Will we embrace a newfound freedom this night that allows us to imagine our lives differently. To put aside a shallow life of superficial passing pursuits and reach out to help the poor,” he said.

Cupich offered up several examples of how to do this and said even reaching out to those who have been victimized by his fellow catholic priest.

“Like victim’s survivors whose faces are filled with anguish and pain. Whose voices are raised boldly demanding justice but who’s hearts are still filled with hope that God will see them through,” Cupich said.

He gave another example in those who serve and protect this city, despite losing four officers in the line of duty this year.

“I see it in the members of our police force. Who has suffered much this year,” Cupich said. “With the death of fellow officers yet come back each day to our streets to protect us and to serve.”

Cupich’s homily was in line with the Christmas message delivered by Pope Francis from the Vatican, who encouraged the catholic church to condemn a world of materialism and poverty and live simpler lives.

Holy name will hold six more Christmas day masses.

Cardinal Cupich will also lead a special mass inside the Cook County jail Christmas morning. Rev. Jesse Jackson will also hold a service there later in the morning.