Christmas: mildest in 7 years here; warmth in the top 10% of past 148 years; incoming storm’s warm sector to bring 50s Thursday—month’s highest; blizzard to the north threatens travel for millions from Colorado to North Woods
-
Sticking snow, icy conditions likely over portions of the Chicago area Thursday
-
More than 20 million people are in the path of major winter storm in the South
-
Body recovered near where woman disappeared in Lake Michigan
-
Storm walloping the Southeast wipes out power to 500k and makes travel ‘difficult or impossible’
-
Winter Weather Advisory for southernmost portion of the Chicago area this Thursday morning
-
-
Winter Weather Advisory cancelled for Chicago area this Wednesday morning
-
Region to remain in mild air over the weekend
-
Coldest spell in 9 months settles over the area in wake of Sunday night’s blizzard; north & NW suburbs—site of the storm’s heaviest snows—may see single digit lows; eastbound Pacific storm a possible weather-maker here this weekend
-
Winter Storm Warning for Chicago-area Sunday: Deteriorating travel conditions, heavy snowfall expected
-
Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow in effect for portion of the Chicago area Sunday
-
-
Winter Weather Advisory canceled for Chicago area this Wednesday morning
-
Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain
-
16th annual WGN Morning News Toy Drive benefiting Chicago Park District brings in 6,000 toys