Preckwinkle drops challenge to Lightfoot’s mayoral petitions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cook County Board President and candidate for Mayor Toni Preckwinkle has dropped her challenge to the mayoral petition signatures of candidate Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot's name will appear on the Chicago mayoral ballot in the February election.

Preckwinkle challenged Lightfoot's nominating petitions earlier this month, alleging that some of the signatures were duplicates, forgeries, or from unregistered voters or non-residents of Chicago.

This morning the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners confirmed there were more than 24,000 valid signatures, more than double the amount Lightfoot needed.

Lightfoot, the former president of the Chicago Police Board, called Preckwinkle's challenge an act of bad faith and a waste of money.

WGN reached out to Toni Preckwinkle's campaign this morning. They had no comment on the challenge withdrawal.