Matt LeGrand performing his holiday single “White Christmas” on WGN Morning News

Chicago artist, Matt LeGrand, who has been rapidly gaining traction on Spotify just over the past few weeks.

Matt's new single "12:00 AM" is blowing up on Spotify playlists! The song is now rapidly growing to over 35,000 streams, with no signs of stopping.

The Chicago-born artist also is gaining significant visibility in his hometown.

Matt's music video for "12:00 AM" is also being broadcast to over 2.4 Million households throughout northern California on the CA Music Channel.

Check out Matt's "12:00 AM" single here: https://spoti.fi/2B8caAy

