Man shot near Illinois Institute of Technology

CHICAGO — A man is in stable condition after being shot near the Illinois Institute of Technology campus on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at 32nd and Federal in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The man was walking on the sidewalk, when someone opened fire.

He was shot in both legs and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody.