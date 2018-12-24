Lunchbreak: Geja’s Cafe

Jeff Lawler, Proprietor of Geja’s Café
Geja’s Café
340 W Armitage
Chicago, IL 60614
- Website: gejascafe.com
- Twitter: twitter.com/gejascafe
- Facebook: facebook.com/gejascafe/
- Instagram: instagram.com/gejas_cafe/
Geja’s Café Cheese Fondue Recipe:
6.5 oz Processed Gruyere, cubed
1.5 oz Gruyere Cheese, shredded
¼ tsp Garlic powder
¼ tsp Nutmeg
¼ tsp White pepper
6 oz Dry white wine
½ tsp Kirschwasser brandy
Instructions:
- Heat wine until almost boiling in double boiler.
- Add Kirschwasser and let cook for a 5 minutes.
- Add processed gruyere cheese, cook until cheese is soft.
- Add shredded gruyere, let melt while stirring occasionally.
- Add nutmeg, white pepper and garlic powder. Stir until creamy.
- Mixture should cook for at least 30 minutes.
- Transfer as needed to fondue pot.
- Serve with chunks of French bread, apples and grapes for dipping.
Helpful hints:
- Complement your cheese fondue by pairing with the same wine used in fondue.
- Use cheddar or classic Swiss cheese in place of gruyere.
- Try a variety of other breads. Pumpernickel, raisin and onion breads work very well.
- Cut bread night before serving and store in a container which is left slightly open. This will allow the bread to firm and dry, creating a great contrast of textures (traditional fondue is served with stale bread).
- Use vegetables or dried fruits for dipping.