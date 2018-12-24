Lunchbreak: Geja’s Cafe

Jeff Lawler, Proprietor of Geja’s Café

Geja’s Café

340 W Armitage

Chicago, IL 60614

 

Geja’s Café Cheese Fondue Recipe:

6.5 oz Processed Gruyere, cubed

1.5 oz Gruyere Cheese, shredded

¼ tsp Garlic powder

¼ tsp Nutmeg

¼ tsp White pepper

6 oz Dry white wine

½ tsp Kirschwasser brandy

 

Instructions:

  • Heat wine until almost boiling in double boiler.
  • Add Kirschwasser and let cook for a 5 minutes.
  • Add processed gruyere cheese, cook until cheese is soft.
  • Add shredded gruyere, let melt while stirring occasionally.
  • Add nutmeg, white pepper and garlic powder. Stir until creamy.
  • Mixture should cook for at least 30 minutes.
  • Transfer as needed to fondue pot.
  • Serve with chunks of French bread, apples and grapes for dipping.

 

Helpful hints:

  • Complement your cheese fondue by pairing with the same wine used in fondue.
  • Use cheddar or classic Swiss cheese in place of gruyere.
  • Try a variety of other breads. Pumpernickel, raisin and onion breads work very well.
  • Cut bread night before serving and store in a container which is left slightly open. This will allow the bread to firm and dry, creating a great contrast of textures (traditional fondue is served with stale bread).
  • Use vegetables or dried fruits for dipping.

 