John Richard Koziol performing Trans Siberian Orchestras Carol of The Bells this holiday season!

John Richard Koziol has won the Illinois Entertainer’s Heavy Metal Contest and made the Top 20 on America’s Got Talent for his performance of his original song “That’s Why we Dance” that he specifically wrote for that audition. After that performance, taking the panel’s suggestion, he wrote a song that might be one of the cornerstones of his career “Casa Diablo” a fast paced “Bullfight” Pasa Doble Flamenco Song.

www.johnrichardkoziol.choicedentallaboratory.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/johnkoziolband