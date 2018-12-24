Group who grew up in Little Village makes it their mission to give back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A group of men who grew up in the Little Village community are making it their mission to give back.

For nearly two decades, they've been operating the non-profit organization Orange Crush. They award scholarships and opportunities to students with an interest in sports.

They say they were lucky to sidestep the problems that plagued that community back then and want to help students do the same today.

"The biggest thing is trying to get the kids motivate cause there a lot of kids here that they don’t know where to start," Orange Crush member Juan Robles said.

This year the group of about 60 men donated toys at a number of schools including Little ViIllage Academy.