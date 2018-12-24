Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber engaged to longtime girlfriend

CHICAGO — Looks like Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber has lots to celebrate this Christmas.

The outfielder announced on Twitter Monday morning that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Paige Hartman.

The post reads: “Merry Christmas y’all! I got a early gift!”

Merry Christmas y’all! I got a early gift! pic.twitter.com/EJGSNCHFGE — Kyle Schwarber (@kschwarb12) December 24, 2018

Hartman also made an announcement on her personal Instagram account, saying: “Christmas came early last night! Such a perfect night! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend!!”

The couple has reportedly been dating since high school. Here’s a picture of the two from senior prom:

Congratulations to the happy couple!