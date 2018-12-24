Cardinal Cupich visits children’s hospital patients, families and staff on Chirstmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cardinal Blase Cupich took part in a 100-year-old tradition Monday when he paid a holiday visit to children in the hospital.

The young patients and their families welcomed the Cardinal into the rooms at Luries Childrens Hospital

Today @CardinalBCupich @archchicago visited with many of our patient-families and staff during his annual #Christmas visit. Thank you Cardinal Cupich for your blessings. #all4your1 pic.twitter.com/UDCDzzye4r — Lurie Children's (@LurieChildrens) December 24, 2018

He spread holiday cheer, chatted and offered prayers.

Cardinal Cupich also gave out pendants of Jesus on the Cross there were blessed in Rome.

The cardinal also thanked hospital employees for their dedication to the young patients.

Tuesday, the cardinal will hold Christmas services at the Cook County jail.