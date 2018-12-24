Woman’s body found in trash can on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a woman was found in a trash can on the Southwest Side Monday.

Police said the body of an unidentified woman was found by Streets and Sanitation workers as the collected trash near the alley of 107th Street and South Prospect Avenue in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

They contacted police who roped off the alley and maintained the area as a crime scene.

The remains were taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy is expected later in the week.

No other information was provided by police nor the Streets and Sanitation Department.