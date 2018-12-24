45% of Christmases since 1884 have hosted 1” or greater snow covers—but NOT this one; bitter chill of past Christmases also a “no-show”; windy storm’s “warm sector” to bring 50s Thursday—the month’s mildest temp to date
-
Michigan farms sending 600 Christmas trees to military families in North Carolina
-
Has Chicago ever experienced a colder Thanksgiving than Christmas in the same calendar year?
-
Warmer weather returns for the week
-
What state has the worst weather in the United States?
-
Saturday Forecast: Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday, snow on the way
-
-
Temps in 30s, partly cloudy weekend
-
Snow possible on Christmas Day
-
Christmas Day to welcome mild weather
-
Temps in 30s, rain later in week
-
Cold weekend and then a slight warmup
-
-
Chilly temps through week
-
Rainy Sunday, chilly temps throughout week
-
Temps in the high 40s Tuesday, a cool down later this week