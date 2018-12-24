× 3-year-old and 10-year-old among 4 seriously injured in Little Village pin-in crash

CHICAGO — Four people are hospitalized with serious injuries, including two children, following a pin-in crash in Little Village, according to fire officials.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2200 block of South Marshall Boulevard at Cermak Road.

A 26-year-old man driving a Toyota Rav-4 was driving on Cermak when he collided with an Oldsmobile Alero turning on Marshall.

A 3-year-old-boy and a 10-year-old boy were rescued from the Alero. They were both transported to Stroger Hospital with serious injuries.

Pin In Accident with 4 REDS

Location: Cermak/Marshall Blvd

Time: 1956

A69 Red 68 y/o female to Sinai stable

A34 Red 10 y/o male to Stroger stable

A45 Red 3 y/o male to Stroger stable

A33 Red 32 y/o female to Stroger stable — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 24, 2018

A passenger in the Alero, a 68-year-old woman, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The 26-year-old driver of the Toyota ran from the accident and soon was stopped and arrested, according to police.

The crash is being investigated.